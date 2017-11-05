Winter Outlook: Mild & not so wet, with a hint of cool

Above average readings for another day in typical fashion ahead of a cold front. Warmer air lifts ahead but still a surface high pressure that keeps this front from becoming too active. Showers will be sparse and disorganized until early Thursday morning when it becomes draped over the two state area from west to east. This boundary despite the leading sporadic shower or pop-up storm will lead to .10” to .2” of rainfall across the region at this time. Temperatures will cool behind this system and we can expect to feel cooler to near more average fall readings from Wednesday through the weekend. There is another cool front swinging through on Sunday. I’m going to keep it partly cloudy but at this time not expecting much moisture out of this one either. This is based on the latest GFS, with a wedge setting-up on Saturday keeping us cool and stable ahead of the front.

