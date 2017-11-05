Warm to start the week. Feeling like fall by the end of it.

Near record warm temperatures continue through the start of the work week. Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be in the lower 80s with slim to no rain chances. Fog moves in tonight and lasts through Monday morning (clearing by 9 a.m. est). A cold front approaches the area Wednesday bringing a chance for showers in the afternoon and cooler temperatures by the end of the day in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms with heavy rain last through Thursday with temperatures cooling down even more in the mid 60s. Drier, cooler air settles in Friday with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 60s. That will be the same pattern as we head into Veteran’s Day and the rest of the weekend.

