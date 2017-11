COLUMBUS, Ga.- At some point around 7 PM Sunday a truck went into a creek near Lakebottom Park.

Charles Newton, Deputy Muscogee County Coroner, Columbus Police and Columbus Fire and EMS officials all responded to the scene.

The accident is causing traffic to be blocked from the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Garrard Street down to Cherokee Avenue and County Club Road.

This is a developing story.

