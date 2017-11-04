WATCH: Week 12 PrepZone Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 12 of the PrepZone:
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adairsville 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21
Allatoona 38, Dalton 3
Alpharetta 41, Chattahoochee 14
Americus Sumter 27, Carver-Columbus 16
Aquinas 30, Stratford 27
Arabia Mountain 27, Lithonia 20
Archer 49, Shiloh 0
Athens Academy 32, Prince Avenue Christian 14
Atkinson County 29, Wilcox County 28
Bacon County 33, Metter 27
Baldwin 45, Cross Creek 6
Banneker 21, Grady 18
Benedictine Military 41, Jeff Davis 0
Blessed Trinity 44, West Hall 21
Brantley County 34, Long County 8
Bremen 29, Ringgold 28
Brooks County 63, Berrien 7
Brookwood 35, Lakeside-Atlanta 6
Brunswick 68, Osborne 14
Buford 42, Flowery Branch 7
Burke County 35, Hephzibah 0
Butler 34, Glenn Hills 30
Cairo 45, Columbus 7
Calhoun 58, Murray County 17
Calhoun County 38, Baconton 22
Cambridge 44, North Atlanta 8
Carrollton 31, Cass 13
Cartersville 52, Troup County 13
Carver-Atlanta 41, Decatur 12
Cedar Grove 73, Redan 0
Cedar Shoals 21, Walnut Grove 3
Cedartown 47, Chapel Hill 14
Charlton County 41, Lanier County 23
Chattahoochee County 58, Stewart County 0
Christian Heritage 30, King’s Ridge 27
Clinch County 32, Telfair County 13
Collins Hill 34, Peachtree Ridge 12
Commerce 24, George Walton 13
Cook 36, Monroe 23
Coosa 44, Gordon Central 0
Creekview 21, Harrison 19
Crisp County 55, Worth County 0
Dacula 47, Winder-Barrow 14
Dade County 28, Armuchee 14
Dothan, Ala. 29, Early County 20
Douglas County 17, Alexander 16
Drew 27, Jonesboro 19
Dublin 26, Washington County 14
Eagle’s Landing Christian 69, Landmark Christian 7
East Hall 47, Fannin County 27
Effingham County 40, Richmond Hill 26
Elbert County 43, Banks County 22
Emanuel County Institute 28, Calvary Day 21
Etowah 29, Lassiter 20
Evans 42, Heritage-Conyers 35
Fellowship Christian School 47, Bowdon 12
Glascock County 55, Pataula Charter 24
Glynn Academy 45, Bradwell Institute 14
Grayson 44, South Gwinnett 6
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Dawson County 10
Greenbrier 21, Alcovy 10
Grovetown 24, Lakeside-Evans 7
Habersham Central 21, Apalachee 12
Haralson County 41, Coahulla Creek 7
Hardaway 34, Shaw 0
Harlem 35, Westside-Augusta 0
Harris County 14, Thomas County Central 10
Hart County 70, East Jackson 0
Hawkinsville 41, Pacelli Catholic 0
Heard County 34, Spencer 20
Hebron Christian Academy 24, Athens Christian 23
Henry County 24, Luella 15
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Pickens 21
Hillgrove 14, McEachern 7
Hiram 52, Kell 37
Irwin County 32, Turner County 6
Islands 34, Groves 12
Jefferson 28, Oconee County 21
Jenkins 49, Beach 14
Jones County 23, Dutchtown 12
LaFayette 62, Gilmer 0
Lambert 34, Forsyth Central 19
Laney 24, T.W. Josey 6
Lanier 27, Gainesville 14
Lee County 23, Coffee 7
Liberty County 31, Pierce County 14
Lincoln County 45, First Presbyterian Day 35
Locust Grove 17, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Loganville 41, Johnson-Gainesville 3
Lovett 59, McNair 19
MLK Jr. 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Manchester 22, Macon County 20
Marist 35, White County 7
Mary Persons 17, Howard 14
Maynard Jackson 20, Riverwood 0
Mays 41, Northgate 7
Mill Creek 56, Duluth 7
Miller County 24, Seminole County 19
Miller Grove 44, Chamblee 7
Milton 49, North Forsyth 17
Mitchell County 22, Pelham 0
Monroe Area 43, Franklin County 7
Morgan County 31, Jackson County 12
Mt. Paran Christian 31, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 24
Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, Trion 42
Newnan 30, East Coweta 28
Newton 49, Rockdale County 21
Norcross 33, Meadowcreek 6
North Cobb 28, Kennesaw Mountain 17
North Gwinnett 41, Discovery 7
North Murray 42, Sonoraville 28
North Paulding 49, Marietta 14
North Springs 37, Lithia Springs 0
Northeast-Macon 42, East Laurens 0
Northside-Columbus 28, Westover 14
Oglethorpe County 36, Pinecrest 34
Ola 54, Hampton 32
Our Lady of Mercy 42, Holy Innocents’ 28
Pace Academy 13, Towers 0
Parkview 69, Central Gwinnett 44
Paulding County 19, East Paulding 14
Peach County 52, Jackson 7
Pebblebrook 51, Wheeler 37
Pepperell 38, Chattooga 7
Perry 20, West Laurens 14
Pope 47, Northview 22
Rabun County 52, Monticello 7
Randolph-Clay 50, Terrell County 22
Ridgeland 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
River Ridge 20, South Cobb 13
Riverside Military Academy 48, Lakeview Academy 28
Rockmart 42, Model 10
Rome 62, Woodland Cartersville 0
Roswell 56, Cherokee 20
Salem 48, Druid Hills 0
Sandy Creek 28, Central-Carrollton 7
Savannah 65, Johnson-Savannah 14
Screven County 44, Jefferson County 20
Sequoyah 38, Sprayberry 28
Social Circle 24, Putnam County 20
South Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 14
South Paulding 27, Creekside 20
Southeast Bulloch 48, Windsor Forest 13
Southwest DeKalb 26, Columbia 12
Southwest Macon 26, Bleckley County 21
Spalding 52, Upson-Lee 48
St. Francis 45, Gordon Lee 26
St. Pius X 25, Madison County 13
Starr’s Mill 44, Fayette County 13
Stephens County 50, North Oconee 20
Stockbridge 42, Union Grove 9
Strong Rock Christian 22, Mount Vernon 15
Tattnall County 56, Appling County 22
Temple 34, Lamar County 19
Therrell 12, Washington 6
Thomasville 38, Fitzgerald 28
Thomson 69, Richmond Academy 34
Tift County 21, Camden County 10
Toombs County 32, Swainsboro 22
Towns County 42, Providence Christian 21
Tri-Cities 26, New Manchester 7
Tucker 38, Stephenson 0
Union County 31, Lumpkin County 24
Valdosta 51, Houston County 20
Vidalia 35, Bryan County 7
Walker 28, North Cobb Christian 21
Walton 42, Woodstock 37
Ware County 33, New Hampstead 14
Warner Robins 35, Bainbridge 6
Wayne County 44, Statesboro 14
Westlake 24, Campbell 14
Westminster 38, Stone Mountain 0
Whitefield Academy 6, Darlington 0
Whitewater 59, McIntosh 34
Wilkinson County 53, Greene County 27
GICAA 11-Man
First Round
Creekside Christian Academy 33, Covenant 0
GICAA 8-Man
First Round
Central Christian 52, Unity Christian 48
Crisp 64, Peoples Baptist 14
CrossPointe Christian 60, Nathanael Greene 14
Hearts 42, Cherokee Christian 22
Holy Ground Baptist 49, Peachtree 7
Kings Way Christian School 72, David Emanuel 36
GISA Class AAA
Quarterfinal
Frederica 51, Heritage-Catoosa 14
Gatewood 31, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 35, Southern Academy, Ala. 0
Valwood 42, John Milledge 7
GISA Class AA
Quarterfinal
Brentwood 14, Southwest Georgia Academy 6
Briarwood 63, Terrell Academy 35
Robert Toombs 43, Thomas Jefferson 6
Savannah Memorial Day 25, Flint River 7
NCISAA-Division III
First Round
Southlake Christian, N.C. 30, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 17
SCISA Class AA
First Round
Florence Christian, S.C. 24, St. Andrew’s 22
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD –
Auburn 20, Demopolis 0
Baker 40, Mary Montgomery 0
Buckhorn 40, North Jackson 14
Davidson 41, Alma Bryant 6
Grissom 26, Brewer 24
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Florence 35
Huffman 12, Bessemer City 7
Huntsville 23, Athens 15
IMG Academy 32, Hoover 21
McGill-Toolen Catholic 31, Fairhope 14
Oak Mountain 36, Hazel Green 29
Spain Park 49, Minor 14
Tate (FL) 57, Smiths Station 13
Theodore 28, Foley 0
Thompson 33, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27
CLASS 6A
Austin 28, James Clemens 14
Brookwood 60, Holt 6
Carver-Birmingham 36, Greensboro 8
Cullman 37, Chelsea 29
Daphne 24, Baldwin County 3
Decatur 38, Sparkman 20
Fort Payne 20, Anniston 7
Gulf Shores 45, Robertsdale 19
Hueytown 68. Oak Grove 13
Jackson-Olin 41, Fairfield 0
John Carroll Catholic 64, Pelham 46
Muscle Shoals 27, Deshler 14
Northridge 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 26
Ramsay 28, Mountain Brook 7
Oxford 47, Sumter Central 6
Parker 75, Woodlawn 0
Paul Bryant 13, Homewood 7
Pell City 34, Helena 7
Pinson Valley 34, Pleasant Grove 0
Russell County 27, B.T. Washington 12
Saraland 35, B.C. Rain 12
Shades Valley 41, Vestavia Hills 24
Sidney Lanier 34, Prattville 3
Southside-Gadsden 56, Glencoe 0
Spanish Fort 56, LeFlore 20
Stanhope Elmore 36, Selma 22
CLASS 5A
Ardmore 34, West Limestone 14
Beauregard 27, Benjamin Russell 7
Briarwood Christian 27, Madison Academy 3
Brooks 47, Lauderdale County 20
Carroll 20, Bayside Academy 17
Central-Clay County 32, Handley 0
Charles Henderson 14, Northview 7
Citronelle 44, Washington County 12
Dallas County 30, Billingsley 14
East Limestone 49, Tanner 6
Eufaula 52, Valley 17
Faith Academy 21, Escambia County 20
Greenville 12, McAdory 6
Guntersville 7, Albertville 0
Hayden 27, Lincoln 21
Jemison 28, Shelby County 27
Lawrence County 28, West Point 20
Lee-Huntsville 42, Columbia 0
Mortimer Jordan 30, Fayette County 8
Scottsboro 21, Madison County 9
St. Clair County 26, Springville 0
St. John Paul II Catholic 16, Clements 13
St. Paul’s Episcopal 9, UMS-Wright 0
Sylacauga 45, Calera 35
Talladega 45, Winterboro 0
Vigor 28, Murphy 21
Williamson 12, Mobile Christian 7
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 35, Montgomery Academy 18
Andalusia 34, Straughn 7
Ashville 40, West End 28
Bullock County 54, Barbour County 6
Central-Florence 20, Haleyville 18
Childersburg 47, Central Coosa 0
Danville 21, Cold Springs 3
DAR 50, Brindlee Mountain 6
Dora 30, Jasper 7
Good Hope 29, Hanceville 0
Hokes Bluff 43, Westbrook Christian 17
Holtville 47, Beulah 34
Montgomery Catholic 31, Marbury 7
Munford 43, Cordova 20
Northside 35, Holy Spirit Catholic 7
Rogers 27, Hamilton 14
Saks 51, Weaver 13
Sardis 35, Boaz 7
Satsuma 44, Chickasaw 7
Westminster Christian 70, Priceville 6
White Plains 18, Walter Wellborn 0
Wilson 17, Randolph 6
Winfield 28, Lamar County 7
W.S. Neal 27, T.R. Miller 17
CLASS 3A
B.B. Comer 42, Fayetteville 34
Carbon Hill 44, Curry 21
Clarke County 30, Thomasville 15
Colbert County 23, Russellville 16
Daleville 48, Cottonwood 42
Excel 34, Monroe County 16
Fultondale 28, Montevallo 6
Geneva 45, Clahoun 0
Geraldine 35, Crossville 14
Gordo 44, Pickens County 12
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, ALICEVILLE 30
Holly Pond 18, Fairview 6
J.B. Pennington 57, Douglas 7
Midfield 44, New Hope 7
North Sand Mountain 32, Lexington 16
Oakman 16, Corner 11
Ohatchee 37, Pisgah 0
Piedmont 40, Oneonta 19
Pike County 26, GW Long 9
Plainview 25, Moody 24
Pleasant Valley 40, Spring Garden 20
Randolph County 36, Ranburne 0
Southside-Selma 57, Ellwood Christian 0
Susan Moore 14, Cleveland 7
Sylvania 28, Ider 21
Wicksburg 42, Ashford 0
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 28, Headland 18
Ariton 36, Red Level 0
Collinsville 31, Valley Head 6
Elba 30, Opp 18
Falkville 47, Vinemont 7
Francis Marion 64, Hale County 56
Fyffe 49, Cleburne County 7
Geneva County 41, Slocomb 20
Goshen 28, Brantley 7
Hatton 52, East Lawrence 13
J.U. Blacksher 56, McIntosh 20
Keith 30, Central-Hayneville 26
LaFayette 35, Notasulga 30
Leroy 34, Millry 7
Luverne 22, Flomaton 20
Mars Hill Bible 55, Shoals Christian 6
R.C. Hatch 60, Autaugaville 22
Red Bay 22, Cherokee 14
Reeltown 27, Loachapoka 6
Samson 28, Kinston 25
Sand Rock 35, Cedar Bluff 34 (OT)
Section 47, Woodville 21
Sheffield 21, R.A. Hubbard 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 62, Cottage Hill Christian 35
Sulligent 45, South Lamar 21
Tarrant 27, Talladega County Central 0
Woodland 14, Donoho 13
Zion Chapel 27, Pleasant Home 22
CLASS 1A
Addison 41, Winston County 21
Berry 20, Verbena 12
Decatur Heritage 55, Tharptown 0
Hackleburg 30, Phil Campbell 16
Highland Home 69, Prattville Christian 41
Hubbertville 34, Phillips 6
Isabella 34, Thorsby 6
Linden 60, Choctaw County 0
Maplesville 28, American Christian 0
Marengo 42, Southern Choctaw 12
Southeastern 48, Asbury 12
Sweet Water 35, New Brockton 7
Victory Christian 54, Vincent 28
Wadley 62, Horseshoe Bend 6