WATCH: Week 12 PrepZone Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 12 of the PrepZone:

AP-GA-FBH–Prep Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adairsville 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

Allatoona 38, Dalton 3

Alpharetta 41, Chattahoochee 14

Americus Sumter 27, Carver-Columbus 16

Aquinas 30, Stratford 27

Arabia Mountain 27, Lithonia 20

Archer 49, Shiloh 0

Athens Academy 32, Prince Avenue Christian 14

Atkinson County 29, Wilcox County 28

Bacon County 33, Metter 27

Baldwin 45, Cross Creek 6

Banneker 21, Grady 18

Benedictine Military 41, Jeff Davis 0

carve

Blessed Trinity 44, West Hall 21

Brantley County 34, Long County 8

Bremen 29, Ringgold 28

Brooks County 63, Berrien 7

Brookwood 35, Lakeside-Atlanta 6

Brunswick 68, Osborne 14

Buford 42, Flowery Branch 7

Burke County 35, Hephzibah 0

Butler 34, Glenn Hills 30

Cairo 45, Columbus 7

Calhoun 58, Murray County 17

Calhoun County 38, Baconton 22

Cambridge 44, North Atlanta 8

Carrollton 31, Cass 13

Cartersville 52, Troup County 13

Carver-Atlanta 41, Decatur 12

Cedar Grove 73, Redan 0

Cedar Shoals 21, Walnut Grove 3

Cedartown 47, Chapel Hill 14

Charlton County 41, Lanier County 23

Chattahoochee County 58, Stewart County 0

Christian Heritage 30, King’s Ridge 27

Clinch County 32, Telfair County 13

Collins Hill 34, Peachtree Ridge 12

Commerce 24, George Walton 13

Cook 36, Monroe 23

Coosa 44, Gordon Central 0

Creekview 21, Harrison 19

Crisp County 55, Worth County 0

Dacula 47, Winder-Barrow 14

Dade County 28, Armuchee 14

Dothan, Ala. 29, Early County 20

Douglas County 17, Alexander 16

Drew 27, Jonesboro 19

Dublin 26, Washington County 14

Eagle’s Landing Christian 69, Landmark Christian 7

East Hall 47, Fannin County 27

Effingham County 40, Richmond Hill 26

Elbert County 43, Banks County 22

Emanuel County Institute 28, Calvary Day 21

Etowah 29, Lassiter 20

Evans 42, Heritage-Conyers 35

Fellowship Christian School 47, Bowdon 12

Glascock County 55, Pataula Charter 24

Glynn Academy 45, Bradwell Institute 14

Grayson 44, South Gwinnett 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Dawson County 10

Greenbrier 21, Alcovy 10

Grovetown 24, Lakeside-Evans 7

Habersham Central 21, Apalachee 12

Haralson County 41, Coahulla Creek 7

Hardaway 34, Shaw 0

Harlem 35, Westside-Augusta 0

Harris County 14, Thomas County Central 10

Hart County 70, East Jackson 0

Hawkinsville 41, Pacelli Catholic 0

Heard County 34, Spencer 20

Hebron Christian Academy 24, Athens Christian 23

Henry County 24, Luella 15

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Pickens 21

Hillgrove 14, McEachern 7

Hiram 52, Kell 37

Irwin County 32, Turner County 6

Islands 34, Groves 12

Jefferson 28, Oconee County 21

Jenkins 49, Beach 14

Jones County 23, Dutchtown 12

LaFayette 62, Gilmer 0

Lambert 34, Forsyth Central 19

Laney 24, T.W. Josey 6

Lanier 27, Gainesville 14

Lee County 23, Coffee 7

Liberty County 31, Pierce County 14

Lincoln County 45, First Presbyterian Day 35

Locust Grove 17, Woodland Stockbridge 14

Loganville 41, Johnson-Gainesville 3

Lovett 59, McNair 19

MLK Jr. 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Manchester 22, Macon County 20

Marist 35, White County 7

Mary Persons 17, Howard 14

Maynard Jackson 20, Riverwood 0

Mays 41, Northgate 7

Mill Creek 56, Duluth 7

Miller County 24, Seminole County 19

Miller Grove 44, Chamblee 7

Milton 49, North Forsyth 17

Mitchell County 22, Pelham 0

Monroe Area 43, Franklin County 7

Morgan County 31, Jackson County 12

Mt. Paran Christian 31, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 24

Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, Trion 42

Newnan 30, East Coweta 28

Newton 49, Rockdale County 21

Norcross 33, Meadowcreek 6

North Cobb 28, Kennesaw Mountain 17

North Gwinnett 41, Discovery 7

North Murray 42, Sonoraville 28

North Paulding 49, Marietta 14

North Springs 37, Lithia Springs 0

Northeast-Macon 42, East Laurens 0

Northside-Columbus 28, Westover 14

Oglethorpe County 36, Pinecrest 34

Ola 54, Hampton 32

Our Lady of Mercy 42, Holy Innocents’ 28

Pace Academy 13, Towers 0

Parkview 69, Central Gwinnett 44

Paulding County 19, East Paulding 14

Peach County 52, Jackson 7

Pebblebrook 51, Wheeler 37

Pepperell 38, Chattooga 7

Perry 20, West Laurens 14

Pope 47, Northview 22

Rabun County 52, Monticello 7

Randolph-Clay 50, Terrell County 22

Ridgeland 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

River Ridge 20, South Cobb 13

Riverside Military Academy 48, Lakeview Academy 28

Rockmart 42, Model 10

Rome 62, Woodland Cartersville 0

Roswell 56, Cherokee 20

Salem 48, Druid Hills 0

Sandy Creek 28, Central-Carrollton 7

Savannah 65, Johnson-Savannah 14

Screven County 44, Jefferson County 20

Sequoyah 38, Sprayberry 28

Social Circle 24, Putnam County 20

South Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 14

South Paulding 27, Creekside 20

Southeast Bulloch 48, Windsor Forest 13

Southwest DeKalb 26, Columbia 12

Southwest Macon 26, Bleckley County 21

Spalding 52, Upson-Lee 48

St. Francis 45, Gordon Lee 26

St. Pius X 25, Madison County 13

Starr’s Mill 44, Fayette County 13

Stephens County 50, North Oconee 20

Stockbridge 42, Union Grove 9

Strong Rock Christian 22, Mount Vernon 15

Tattnall County 56, Appling County 22

Temple 34, Lamar County 19

Therrell 12, Washington 6

Thomasville 38, Fitzgerald 28

Thomson 69, Richmond Academy 34

Tift County 21, Camden County 10

Toombs County 32, Swainsboro 22

Towns County 42, Providence Christian 21

Tri-Cities 26, New Manchester 7

Tucker 38, Stephenson 0

Union County 31, Lumpkin County 24

Valdosta 51, Houston County 20

Vidalia 35, Bryan County 7

Walker 28, North Cobb Christian 21

Walton 42, Woodstock 37

Ware County 33, New Hampstead 14

Warner Robins 35, Bainbridge 6

Wayne County 44, Statesboro 14

Westlake 24, Campbell 14

Westminster 38, Stone Mountain 0

Whitefield Academy 6, Darlington 0

Whitewater 59, McIntosh 34

Wilkinson County 53, Greene County 27

GICAA 11-Man

First Round

Creekside Christian Academy 33, Covenant 0

GICAA 8-Man

First Round

Central Christian 52, Unity Christian 48

Crisp 64, Peoples Baptist 14

CrossPointe Christian 60, Nathanael Greene 14

Hearts 42, Cherokee Christian 22

Holy Ground Baptist 49, Peachtree 7

Kings Way Christian School 72, David Emanuel 36

GISA Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Frederica 51, Heritage-Catoosa 14

Gatewood 31, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 35, Southern Academy, Ala. 0

Valwood 42, John Milledge 7

GISA Class AA

Quarterfinal

Brentwood 14, Southwest Georgia Academy 6

Briarwood 63, Terrell Academy 35

Robert Toombs 43, Thomas Jefferson 6

Savannah Memorial Day 25, Flint River 7

NCISAA-Division III

First Round

Southlake Christian, N.C. 30, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 17

SCISA Class AA

First Round

Florence Christian, S.C. 24, St. Andrew’s 22

AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD –



Auburn 20, Demopolis 0

Baker 40, Mary Montgomery 0

Buckhorn 40, North Jackson 14

Davidson 41, Alma Bryant 6

Grissom 26, Brewer 24

Hewitt-Trussville 45, Florence 35

Huffman 12, Bessemer City 7

Huntsville 23, Athens 15

IMG Academy 32, Hoover 21

McGill-Toolen Catholic 31, Fairhope 14

Oak Mountain 36, Hazel Green 29

Spain Park 49, Minor 14

Tate (FL) 57, Smiths Station 13

Theodore 28, Foley 0

Thompson 33, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27

CLASS 6A

Austin 28, James Clemens 14

Brookwood 60, Holt 6

Carver-Birmingham 36, Greensboro 8

Cullman 37, Chelsea 29

Daphne 24, Baldwin County 3

Decatur 38, Sparkman 20

Fort Payne 20, Anniston 7

Gulf Shores 45, Robertsdale 19

Hueytown 68. Oak Grove 13

Jackson-Olin 41, Fairfield 0

John Carroll Catholic 64, Pelham 46

Muscle Shoals 27, Deshler 14

Northridge 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 26

Ramsay 28, Mountain Brook 7

Oxford 47, Sumter Central 6

Parker 75, Woodlawn 0

Paul Bryant 13, Homewood 7

Pell City 34, Helena 7

Pinson Valley 34, Pleasant Grove 0

Russell County 27, B.T. Washington 12

Saraland 35, B.C. Rain 12

Shades Valley 41, Vestavia Hills 24

Sidney Lanier 34, Prattville 3

Southside-Gadsden 56, Glencoe 0

Spanish Fort 56, LeFlore 20

Stanhope Elmore 36, Selma 22

CLASS 5A

Ardmore 34, West Limestone 14

Beauregard 27, Benjamin Russell 7

Briarwood Christian 27, Madison Academy 3

Brooks 47, Lauderdale County 20

Carroll 20, Bayside Academy 17

Central-Clay County 32, Handley 0

Charles Henderson 14, Northview 7

Citronelle 44, Washington County 12

Dallas County 30, Billingsley 14

East Limestone 49, Tanner 6

Eufaula 52, Valley 17

Faith Academy 21, Escambia County 20

Greenville 12, McAdory 6

Guntersville 7, Albertville 0

Hayden 27, Lincoln 21

Jemison 28, Shelby County 27

Lawrence County 28, West Point 20

Lee-Huntsville 42, Columbia 0

Mortimer Jordan 30, Fayette County 8

Scottsboro 21, Madison County 9

St. Clair County 26, Springville 0

St. John Paul II Catholic 16, Clements 13

St. Paul’s Episcopal 9, UMS-Wright 0

Sylacauga 45, Calera 35

Talladega 45, Winterboro 0

Vigor 28, Murphy 21

Williamson 12, Mobile Christian 7

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 35, Montgomery Academy 18

Andalusia 34, Straughn 7

Ashville 40, West End 28

Bullock County 54, Barbour County 6

Central-Florence 20, Haleyville 18

Childersburg 47, Central Coosa 0

Danville 21, Cold Springs 3

DAR 50, Brindlee Mountain 6

Dora 30, Jasper 7

Good Hope 29, Hanceville 0

Hokes Bluff 43, Westbrook Christian 17

Holtville 47, Beulah 34

Montgomery Catholic 31, Marbury 7

Munford 43, Cordova 20

Northside 35, Holy Spirit Catholic 7

Rogers 27, Hamilton 14

Saks 51, Weaver 13

Sardis 35, Boaz 7

Satsuma 44, Chickasaw 7

Westminster Christian 70, Priceville 6

White Plains 18, Walter Wellborn 0

Wilson 17, Randolph 6

Winfield 28, Lamar County 7

W.S. Neal 27, T.R. Miller 17

CLASS 3A

B.B. Comer 42, Fayetteville 34

Carbon Hill 44, Curry 21

Clarke County 30, Thomasville 15

Colbert County 23, Russellville 16

Daleville 48, Cottonwood 42

Excel 34, Monroe County 16

Fultondale 28, Montevallo 6

Geneva 45, Clahoun 0

Geraldine 35, Crossville 14

Gordo 44, Pickens County 12

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, ALICEVILLE 30

Holly Pond 18, Fairview 6

J.B. Pennington 57, Douglas 7

Midfield 44, New Hope 7

North Sand Mountain 32, Lexington 16

Oakman 16, Corner 11

Ohatchee 37, Pisgah 0

Piedmont 40, Oneonta 19

Pike County 26, GW Long 9

Plainview 25, Moody 24

Pleasant Valley 40, Spring Garden 20

Randolph County 36, Ranburne 0

Southside-Selma 57, Ellwood Christian 0

Susan Moore 14, Cleveland 7

Sylvania 28, Ider 21

Wicksburg 42, Ashford 0

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 28, Headland 18

Ariton 36, Red Level 0

Collinsville 31, Valley Head 6

Elba 30, Opp 18

Falkville 47, Vinemont 7

Francis Marion 64, Hale County 56

Fyffe 49, Cleburne County 7

Geneva County 41, Slocomb 20

Goshen 28, Brantley 7

Hatton 52, East Lawrence 13

J.U. Blacksher 56, McIntosh 20

Keith 30, Central-Hayneville 26

LaFayette 35, Notasulga 30

Leroy 34, Millry 7

Luverne 22, Flomaton 20

Mars Hill Bible 55, Shoals Christian 6

R.C. Hatch 60, Autaugaville 22

Red Bay 22, Cherokee 14

Reeltown 27, Loachapoka 6

Samson 28, Kinston 25

Sand Rock 35, Cedar Bluff 34 (OT)

Section 47, Woodville 21

Sheffield 21, R.A. Hubbard 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 62, Cottage Hill Christian 35

Sulligent 45, South Lamar 21

Tarrant 27, Talladega County Central 0

Woodland 14, Donoho 13

Zion Chapel 27, Pleasant Home 22

CLASS 1A

Addison 41, Winston County 21

Berry 20, Verbena 12

Decatur Heritage 55, Tharptown 0

Hackleburg 30, Phil Campbell 16

Highland Home 69, Prattville Christian 41

Hubbertville 34, Phillips 6

Isabella 34, Thorsby 6

Linden 60, Choctaw County 0

Maplesville 28, American Christian 0

Marengo 42, Southern Choctaw 12

Southeastern 48, Asbury 12

Sweet Water 35, New Brockton 7

Victory Christian 54, Vincent 28

Wadley 62, Horseshoe Bend 6