Daylight Saving Time ends. Warm weather continues…for a little.

Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday morning which means we gain an hour of sleep! Remember to turn back clocks one hour.

Warm temperatures last through the rest of the weekend and start of the work week. Sunny in the lower 80s Sunday through Tuesday afternoon. A cold front and low pressure system move through Wednesday bringing a chance for showers later in the afternoon. Scattered showers/thunderstorms Thursday. Cooler air settles in by Thursday morning with lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Friday morning starts off cooler in the upper 40s with afternoons staying in the 60s through the end of the work week and start of the coming weekend.