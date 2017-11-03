WEEKEND: Warm with an extra hour of sleep Sunday!

Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday morning which means we gain an hour of sleep! Remember to turn back clocks one hour.

Clouds build in Saturday morning and clear some later in the afternoon. There is a chance for a few, spotty showers in the morning, but it is slight and shouldn’t be enough to interfere with any outdoor plans including the Fountain City Classic Parade. Temperatures stay warm through the weekend in the lower 80s with mild mornings in the lower 60s. Less clouds and more sun Sunday through the start of the work week. A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday. Cooler air will move in Wednesday with afternoons in the mid 70s. Thursday will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s with a morning chance for showers. The end of the week will be more seasonable with cooler mornings in the upper 40s and afternoons in the upper 60s.