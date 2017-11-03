Outdoor Weekend Events November 3rd – 5th

If you’re a fan of science, snakes and Harry Potter then you’ll love this weekend’s highlighted event!

Enjoy horse races, pony parades and a hat contest at the steeplechase Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Callaway Gardens.

Smash pumpkins, check our monster truck rides and pumpkin bowling at National Pumpkin Destruction Day Saturday at the rock ranch.

Run or walk a 5k or one mile at the Harris County Turkey Trot Saturday morning.

The fountain city classic parade kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the game following at 2 p.m. at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium.

And this weekend’s highlighted event is Frogwarts Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Oxbow Meadows.

Lauren Johnson is the Program Manager at Oxbow Meadows.

“We’ll have a bunch of stations set up that kinda mimic the classes at Hogwarts. We’ll have Herbology, Potions, Defense Against the Dark Arts and hands-on activities that you can do either as an adult or a child.”

There will also be magic shows.

“We love Harry Potter we here. We love science. And we love to do something fun for the community and we wanted to combine all that and have a fun day to really encourage science and get kids out here having fun and learning.”

The event is $5 each with all proceeds going directly back to Oxbow Meadows!