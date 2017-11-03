Our Kitchen: Energy Bars

By Published: Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Walnuts (You can toast them to give it more crunch)
  • Pitted Dates
  • Dehydrated Apricots
  • Coconut Flakes

 

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Slice pitted dates and slice them down the middle, slice them one more time, and then give a quick chop
  2. Apply Step 1 with the apricots as well
  3. Pour walnuts and coconut in bowl with dates and apricots, mix the ingredients well together, and ball it up
  4.  Place in parchment paper and roll it up inside it and give twist the paper on both ends
  5. Place in refrigerator to let it chill
  6. Slice thinly
  7. Eat and enjoy!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s