Our Kitchen: Energy Bars

INGREDIENTS:
- Walnuts (You can toast them to give it more crunch)
- Pitted Dates
- Dehydrated Apricots
- Coconut Flakes
DIRECTIONS:
- Slice pitted dates and slice them down the middle, slice them one more time, and then give a quick chop
- Apply Step 1 with the apricots as well
- Pour walnuts and coconut in bowl with dates and apricots, mix the ingredients well together, and ball it up
- Place in parchment paper and roll it up inside it and give twist the paper on both ends
- Place in refrigerator to let it chill
- Slice thinly
- Eat and enjoy!