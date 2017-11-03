MCSD students evacuated from smoking school bus

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA — Fourteen students were evacuated from a school bus on Milgen Road in Columbus on Friday afternoon.

A press release from the Muscogee County School District confirms the bus driver evacuated the students after a rear wheel started smoking. The release states the driver called 911 and the students made it off the bus unhurt.

News 3’s Justin Holbrock was on the scene. A second bus arrived to take the students home safely. The school district confirms the bus did not catch fire, but the cause of the incident is under investigation.

