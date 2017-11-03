Major Troup County drug bust reveals $1.6 million in marijuana

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are behind bars after the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says they were caught trafficking more than 150 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

A press release from Sgt. Stewart Smith says Thursday night around 8:45 p.m., a deputy noticed a white tractor trailer passed a weigh station without exiting on Interstate 85 around mile marker 23. When the deputy pulled the trailer over, a search revealed the pounds and pounds of drugs. The marijuana has an approximate street value of $1.6 million.

The driver, Amaury Izquierdo Mansito, and the passenger, Marco Alfaro, were arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana. The driver was also charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, and Driving with an Expired Driver’s License.

The release says the Troup County Sheriff’s Office contacted Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigators, and Georgia MCCD for assistance since the bust was so large.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.