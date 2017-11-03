Jay Jacobs stepping down as athletic director

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University Athletic Director Jay Jacobs has announced he will step down from his role. Auburn’s department of marketing and communications confirms the decision to News 3.

Jacobs will step down on June 1, 2018 or sooner if a successor is in place.

President Steven Leath will replace Jay Jacobs in the interim.

President Leath released a statement about Jacobs’ decision.

“Auburn and Auburn Athletics are both better because of Jay’s years of service to his alma mater. Under his leadership, Auburn teams have won 11 national and 24 SEC championships, student-athlete academic achievement has risen to its highest level, revenue has grown dramatically, and Auburn consistently ranks among the nation’s best in game day experience. Jay is an Auburn man through and through. Janet and I wish Jay and Angie the very best, and we look forward to his continued service to Auburn as Athletics Director Emeritus.”

Jacobs also wrote a letter to the Auburn community.

