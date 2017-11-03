Athletes Of The Week: Northside Lady Patriots Softball

The Northside Lady Patriots softball team has been selected as Athletes Of The Week. Saying that they had a great season would be an understatement.

They won the state championship in a 6-0 win! Last year, they went to the state championship, but lost so this year they left with a satisfying victory. The players have described their teamwork and consistent hard work being a crucial factor contributing to their success.

Head Coach Brandon Jenkins talks about how these young ladies made history and he is proud this year they are not only the best softball team in the area, but now in the state. Two seniors will be graduating, but they will have seven starters returning next year so Coach Jenkins is confident the future will be bright. Many young players are playing very strong and preparing to fill shoes. Congratulate Northside’s softball team on being state champions!