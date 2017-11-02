Teen arrested in deadly October shooting on Young Avenue

Related Coverage Man shot and killed on Young Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made an arrest in the deadly Young Avenue shooting.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old male who will be charged with murder under the Georgia Senate Bill 440.

As News 3 has reported, responding officers arrived and found Diondre Murphy suffering from a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of October 24.

Murphy later passed away from his injuries at the Midtown Medical Center.

The unnamed teen will have a Recorder’s Court hearing Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m.