Stewart Community Home for disabled homeless at risk of closing

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For those who are struggling with homelessness and mental health issues the Stewart Community Home in Columbus has been a safe haven for more than 40 years.

A lack of funds may force the non-profit facility to close its doors leaving more than 50 people stranded.

There’s two requirements to live at the home: a person must be homeless and be physically or mentally disabled.

It’s the only facility of its kind in Columbus but even if people meet these requirements, they may not be able to live here much longer.

To stay open through June 30, 2018, the Stewart Community Home needs around $175,000.

As of Thursday, the facility is under that mark by $100,000.

“It’s been a challenge and I don’t back down from challenges so it’s been kind of fun,” Stewart Community Home Executive Director VinZant said.

VinZant took over as executive director in late September. She told News 3 she was not aware of the home’s financial struggles she started.

“There is not anywhere else in this community for these residents to go,” she said.

People such as resident Rodney Borom.

“I don’t know where I’d be if it wasn’t for this place, still on the streets I guess,” he said.

Cheryl Parrish also shares his concern.

“It’s like knowing you have someone at your back all the time,” she said.

Aside from shelter, the home also provides meals and medical treatment for roughly 50 people who live there.

“I get everything I need here,” Borom said. “You know I was just where I didn’t really want to even live because why and they started helping me. My life has changed dramatically.”

He’s not the only one.

“I feel better here because I know that I have a place where I know I’m secure,” Parrish said. “I’m still around, I’m still a survivor.”

To cut down on costs, VinZant found a way to get various medical facilities to handle co-pays and co-insurance fees.

She’s trying to save the home financially while not losing sight of the people who live inside.

“I make it a priority to have a relationship with the residents. It helps me to remember why I’m here,” VinZant said.

Remembering this home is the only one folks such as Rodney Borom have.

“It’s a stepping stone for me to handle my disabilities and be able to be living on my own one day you know but I’m not going to leave until they kick me out,” he said. “I ain’t going nowhere.”