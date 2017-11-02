Readings climb a bit higher…Rain Saturday hit or miss

This quasi zonal pattern continues with systems stalling out towards our west. The reason for this has been a high pressure ridge buffering us from any cold fronts or any MCS (Mesoscale Convective Systems) that break away from the front or low pressure systems along the front. The surface remains stable and overriding disturbances nothing more than a few clouds and we are stuck in the warm sector, with enough ample heating to allow us to peak into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the near future.

The GFS and RPM bring in a late Friday MCS into Alabama and the remnants of this line of showers and storms will drape across the region and set the stage for a pop-up shower and storm through daytime heating Saturday afternoon. This appears to be only sporadic and not a wash-out for the FCC Classic game. It appears our next shot of cooler air will not arrive until Thursday of the following week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast