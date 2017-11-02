One woman on a mission to break the chains for Troup County dogs

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — One local woman is on a roll to make her community chain-free.

Evie Kettler has already succeeded in making it illegal to leave dogs outside on heavy chains in LaGrange and Hogansville. Now she’s taking her fight to all of Troup County.

“We need to get to a better place, we need to treat our dogs more humanely. They don’t have a voice. We are the only voice they have,” Kettler says.

She says she already had an amazing and positive experience working with city leaders to make their communities chain-free. She hopes for the same response from Troup County commissioners.

Thursday morning, Kettler went to a county commission work session to see the progress of her proposal. She asks for a ban on heavy chains, standards for dog houses, and regulations on when dogs can be left outside and for how long.

“The goal is to give them a better life,” Kettler says.”We want them to be protected from other dogs and other wild animals we have in our county. They deserve relief from being tied out in heavy chains.”

The Centers for Disease Control reports chained dogs are 2.8 times more likely to bite than unchained dogs. The USDA also advises that heavy chains and tethering are “inhumane”.

Statistics also show, as of 2016, more than 50 percent of Georgia residents live in communities with tethering restrictions and at least 14 Georgia counties and/or cities have ordinances banning tethering.

Another 9 cities and/or counties — including Columbus and LaGrange — have some sort of tethering ordinance limiting the amount of time dogs can be chained. Evie Kettler hopes to add Troup County to the list.

So far, she tells News 3 she has more than 500 signatures on a paper petition she passes around to local residents. She also has more than 10,000 on an online petition on Change.Org.

Kettler plans to show the petitions to the commissioners in hopes they will move forward with some kind of dog tethering ordinance. After today’s work session, the proposal will be brought up again before it either moves on for a vote or gets rejected.

News 3 took to the streets to see how Troup County residents would feel about rules against dog tethering. Every person we spoke with was all for the idea.

“I feel [chains] are kinda cruel. We should appreciate our animals and be more perceptive to their needs, because they’re God’s creatures also,” says LaGrange man Jamie Ross.

“I think it’s been a long time coming, they should have done this a long time ago,” suggests Tracie Norwood. “A dog shouldn’t have to live it’s life on a chain.”

“You should be able to let the dogs roam freely,” Troup County resident Deion Dean says. “I think it’s kind of inhumane to tie a dog to say some chain or a tree.”

Click here if you would like to view the Chain Free Dogs in Troup County Georgia online petition.

To reach the Troup County Board of Commissioners and give your opinions on the chain-free dogs proposal, they can be reached here:

Troup County Government Center

100 Ridley Avenue

LaGrange, Georgia 30240

Phone: 706-883-1610

Email: commission@troupco.org

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.