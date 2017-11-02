News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 12 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The final week of the regular season has arrived across most of the Chattahoochee Valley, with many of our Georgia teams fighting for spots with the playoffs starting next Friday. Over in Alabama, our AHSAA teams are in a non-region week before their playoffs start next Friday, while four of our AISA teams start the playoffs this Friday, and three of them will be at home. Plus, News 3 Sports Director Brendan Robertson joins Jack Patterson in a special extended show this week!

Included in this week’s show:

We break down Region 1-4A’s playoff scenarios

Several of our 1A teams play for region championships, first round byes, home playoff games and more

Glenwood looks to keep rolling in the first round of the AISA 3A Playoffs in our Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson goes through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Remember to follow News 3 Sports on social media and use the #WRBLPrepZone:

News 3 Sports on Facebook

News 3 Sports on Twitter

Brendan Robertson on Twitter

Jack Patterson on Twitter