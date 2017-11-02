Mortage rates hold at 3.94 percent this week

Associated Press Published: Updated:
new home; sold sign; real estate
FILE - This June 4, 2015, file photo, shows a sign indicating a site has been sold in a new home development in Nashville, Tenn. One week after the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates from record lows, the average on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage went the other way: It dipped to 3.96 percent from 3.97 percent last week, mortgage giant Freddie Mac said, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of borrowing money to buy a home held steady this week as U.S. mortgage rates hover near relative lows.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages didn’t budge from last week’s 3.94 percent. One year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.54 percent.

Long-term home loan rates tend to track the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, which have risen since early September.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners who are refinancing, ticked up slightly to 3.27 percent from 3.25 percent last week. A year ago, the 15-year rate averaged 2.84 percent.

The average rate on the five-year, adjustable-rate mortgage increased slightly to 3.23 percent from 3.21 percent last week.

