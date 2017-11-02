Manafort, Gates to remain on house arrest

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, right, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Manafort’s business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will remain on house arrest at least through the weekend.

A federal judge is keeping in place for now the home confinement conditions of Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates. But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled a bond hearing for Monday to revisit the matter.

At a brief court hearing Thursday, Manafort’s lawyer asked the judge to take off GPS monitoring. The judge declined to do so, saying she wanted more information. Gates also appeared and was told he would also remain on house arrest with certain exceptions.

The judge told the lawyers on both sides not to discuss the case publicly and to limit their statements to the courtroom and to court documents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s