Manafort, Gates to remain on house arrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will remain on house arrest at least through the weekend.

A federal judge is keeping in place for now the home confinement conditions of Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates. But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled a bond hearing for Monday to revisit the matter.

At a brief court hearing Thursday, Manafort’s lawyer asked the judge to take off GPS monitoring. The judge declined to do so, saying she wanted more information. Gates also appeared and was told he would also remain on house arrest with certain exceptions.

The judge told the lawyers on both sides not to discuss the case publicly and to limit their statements to the courtroom and to court documents.