LPGA Tour legend Annika Sorenstam inspires at CSU’s Girls in the Game Advance Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga – Former LPGA Tour golfer Annika Sorenstam was the keynote speaker for the third annual Girls in the Game Advance Initiative presented by Columbus State University on Wednesday.

Sorenstam, a 2003 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, inspired the audience with her story of success and encouraged those in the crowd to dream big.

“The biggest message was to follow your passion,” Sorenstam said. “Sports is a good thing in a lot of ways. Obviously, there’s going to be some hurdles along the way, but don’t give up. Follow your passion and keep doing your sport.”

The goal of the Girls in the Game Advance Initiative is to raise money to empower CSU’s female student-athletes and support their programs.

Born in Sweden, Sorenstam played college golf at the University of Arizona before turning pro in 1992. She spent 15 years playing professional golf, amassing 72 LPGA Tour wins, good for third all-time.

After speaking at the CSU luncheon, Sorenstam put on a free golf clinic at Burger King stadium. Sorenstam says she is as busy now as when she retired from the Tour in 2008. She runs the ANNIKA Foundation, which works to provide opportunities in women’s golf at all levels while also teaching young people the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle.

World Golf Hall of Famer and LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam was the guest speaker at Columbus State University’s third annual Girls in the Game Advance Initiative. “Figure out what your dream is. When you figure it out, make it a reality,” advised Sorenstam to an audience of 348 young female athletes and their sponsors. The Girls in the Game Advance Initiative began in 2015 with a goal to raise money to empower CSU’s female student-athletes and support their programs. Attendees at this year’s event were inspired by a series of speakers including Courtney Laughlin, CSU cheerleading alumna; McKenzie Fagioli, current CSU softball player; and Dr. Cathy L. Cook of Cook Dental Care. Each speaker reflected on the impact that sports can have on women’s lives. Janet Davis, CSU alumna and soon to be retired President and CEO of Kinetic Credit Union, was also recognized at the event with the Charles B. Morrow Award for her exemplary support of the Columbus State University Athletic department. At the conclusion of the event, young athletes had the opportunity to ask Sorenstam questions about how to succeed in sports and life. Sorenstam then offered a golf clinic at Burger King Stadium.