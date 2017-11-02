How you can sponsor a wreath at Fort Mitchell’s Wreath Across America Day

2017 Ceremony: Saturday Dec. 16th @ 12pm EST at the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery

553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, AL 36856

Hosted by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery &

the Auburn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol

How to Sponsor a Wreath:

These wreaths must be sponsored each year by friends, family, military supports and organizations.

Each live wreath is hand-made in the USA and shipped fresh to Ft. Mitchell the week of the ceremony.

For every two wreaths sponsored, a third wreath is donated for free, thanks to the Auburn CAP squadron!

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit, 501c3 Organization, so your wreath sponsorships are tax deductible.

Ordering Online

Click here and choose the organization you want to sponsor through.

Once on the donation site, click the red “Donate” button on the right, and follow the prompting directions.

VERY IMPORTANT: If sponsoring a wreath for a specific person(s), ensure you click the “yes” button next to the questions “Place Wreaths on Specific Grave(s)” during the above process. This allows you to provide us the name, grave number and any specific info (ie you are or are not planning to attend the ceremony). Please also email the event coordinators (FortMitchellWreaths@gmail.com – preferred) or call 205-240-4169 to ensure we get the grave-specific information. Without this info, we won’t know you sponsored a wreath! At the ceremony, you may pick your wreath up and place it.

The final step is providing your payment option, whether by card or electronic check (same info as is on your paper check). You’ll receive an email confirmation once your sponsorship is processed.

Ordering by Phone

Call 1-877-385-9504, and press 5 at the options menu to sponsor a wreath. Tell the operator you’d like to sponsor a wreath for the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery location, and provide them with our ID number of AL0007 – Auburn Composite Squadron, to get the 3 for 2 deal (three wreaths for every two sponsored).

Becoming a Partner Organization or Corporate Sponsor

If your organization would like to become a corporate sponsor or partnering organization, please contact the event coordinators via email (FortMitchellWreaths@gmail.com) or call 205-240-4169. We’d love to have your help! Please see the reverse side of this flier to see all our corporate sponsors and community partners, who, without their help and donations, this event would not be possible. Please support them!

Stay in touch with us via our Facebook event page, https://www.Facebook.com/FortMitchellWreaths where we have hundreds of photos from previous ceremonies, as well as the latest information about this year’s event.

Wreaths remain on site through the holidays.