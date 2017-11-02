Finishing the Week Warm

Normal highs in Columbus for early November are in the low 70s, with normal lows in the upper 40s. After an unusually warm October, we’re seeing well above average temperatures return for the beginning of the new month. Mild Gulf air has been streaming northward and now dominates much of the U.S. south of a frontal zone stretched west to east through the Midwest and Plains.

This frontal system will have little or no effect on our weather as it crosses the country’s northern tier, so Gulf air will dominate our forecast with little day-to-day temperature change and increasing humidity. Columbus could see a few showers on Saturday, though chances for measurable rain will be quite low. Beyond the weekend, we’re not likely to see any change until the middle of next week when a stronger cold front drops south, bringing a better chance for rain and finally a cooler turn to our temperatures.

