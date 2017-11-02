East Alabama Medical Center looking to bring a freestanding emergency department to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.- From October 2016 until this past September, East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Department saw 50,624 patients come in. They are hoping that a freestanding emergency department in Auburn will help take a portion of that number and help with wait times at both the Opelika and Lanier campuses.

The hospital is looking to build a 16,000 to 20,000 square foot emergency department in the Auburn Research Park on Devall Drive. Construction would cost $3.6 million along with $2.6 million in equipment.

The hospital hopes the facility would help relieve volume at the main campus and make it easier for people in Auburn and surrounding areas to be treated for minor illnesses and injuries. Anyone with serious injuries and illnesses and those requiring an ambulance would have to come to the main emergency room.

“Our emergency room volume has increased steadily from year to year,” EAMC President and CEO Terry Andrus said. “We thought it would slow down with the Affordable Care Act because the goal was to get people to see a regular doctor, but it has not abated.”

EAMC has discussed improving emergency department services for the past couple of years, and they said they have seen how freestanding emergency departments in places like Mobile and Birmingham have been successful.

Auburn Mayor Bill Ham said with a growing community comes expanded healthcare.

“I don’t think anybody cherishes the idea of needing to go to the emergency room or needing to go to the hospital, but to have it close at hand, geographically in the city is a huge plus,” Mayor Ham said.

The hospital has submitted a certificate of need to the state. If approved, construction is likely to start in fall 2018, and they hope to open the facility in late summer, early fall of 2019.