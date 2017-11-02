Coyotes spotted across the Northside

COLUMBUS, GA- Video of two Coyotes was captured on the Northside of Columbus.

Pat Biegler Director of Public Works explained to News 3 why the wild animals are on the prowl.

“Development and we take out all the trees and habitat so they have to go looking for a new place to stay so that’s probably what’s happening and some of them are just people have seen them occasionally but they don’t see them that much,” said Biegler.

Even though Coyotes aren’t a danger to humans, Biegler says they are to small pets.

“Two things I would say, keep a close eye on your pets your cats or your dog and keep them inside as much as possible and don’t leave food out because food will Coyotes,” Biegler said.

The city has a plan for handling the Coyote problem. They are contracting with a company to set out traps for the animals.

“The Coyotes don’t very willingly go around traps and we are being told that they will be out 4-6 weeks,” Biegler told News 3.

Below is a list of communities where Coyotes have been spotted.

Windsor Park

Overlook

Caring and Canterbury drives

Greenisland

Bradley Park