Columbus Commons replaces old Booker T. Washington Apts.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — More than a hundred people will soon call the South Commons home.

The affordable housing apartment complex is one of the cities latest and biggest projects.

City leaders say it’s all part of the revitalization of the Liberty District.

Nearly 90%of the project is said to be completed with 30 live-in residents.

There was an awards ceremony, ribbon cutting and folks were able to tour the vacant apartments.

The new 106 unit complex is complete with a fitness center, media center, new playground, and up-to-date stainless steel appliances.