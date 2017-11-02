Central’s Justyn Ross gets Under Armour All-America game jersey

PHENIX CITY, Al – Central wide receiver Justyn Ross received his Under Armour All-America game jersey on Tuesday during a ceremony at the school’s indoor athletic facility.

“It meant a lot,” Ross said of the jersey presentation. “I had a lot of people come support, and it just shows how much progress my school is making, since I’m the third person in the last three years to have this jersey presentation.”

Former Central linebacker Markail Benton earned the honor in 2016, preceded by defensive back John Broussard Jr. in 2015. Benton signed with the University of Alabama, while Broussard signed with Auburn University.

Ross, regarded as the top high school prospect in Alabama by most recruiting services, has narrowed his top five schools to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State.

Central finished the regular season a perfect 9-0, including their fourth straight 7A Region 2 championship. The Red Devils, ranked #1 in 7A, have a bye week before round one of the playoffs begin November 10.