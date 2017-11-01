Wrong-way driver strikes 3 survey crew members, killing 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A car driving the wrong way on an Alabama highway struck three Alabama Department of Transportation workers, killing one.

News outlets report Montgomery police say the survey crew members were working Tuesday morning on Atlanta Highway when they were struck by a Buick Century. Police spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett says 62-year-old Leo Fournier, an engineering assistant, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The two others are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Duckett says the driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending. The driver was not injured and has not been identified.

Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Harris says the survey crew was on site to gather information for an improvement project.