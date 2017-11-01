Traffic citation prices change in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA- Starting today many common traffic violations will have different costs associated with the fines if you are ticketed. Some are going up and some are going down.

Many of those violations are simple ones like failing to stop at a stop sign or red light. One driver said no matter what the violation is he’s planning to be extra careful in an effort to make sure he doesn’t have to pay the new prices.

“A lot of people can’t afford to pay no ticket, if you do something wrong you got to pay for it,” said Tony Lutrell.

Judge Julius Hunter reviewed the fines and thought they needed to fall into line with similar violations.

“We took certain violations such as red light, failure to yield, failure to obey a stop sign, and basically made them $100 plus court cost for each of those violations, just trying to bring consistency,” Judge Julius Hunter said.

Hunter said the new prices are meant to be consistent and affordable.

“The main question that we had was why do we have a fine structure that charges you $75 for one offense, $125 for another offense. It just felt like it would be better for everybody if we made everything consistent,” said Judge Hunter.

Here’s a look at the new traffic violation prices provided by our news partner The Ledger Enquirer.

Failure to stop at a stop sign was $200.63, now $166.50.

Red light violations, was $200.63, now $166.50.

Failure to obey traffic control device was $200.63, now $166.50.

Failure to stop at rail road stop sign/gates, was $200.63, now 166.50.

Failure to yield at a right of way, was $132.38, now $166.50.

Improper left turn was $132.38, now $166.50.

Improper right turn was $132.38, now $166.50.

“I just hope I’m one of the good ones, I’m not trying to get no ticket. I don’t want to pay that,” said Lutrell.’

Drivers who were given a citation prior to November 1st, and the ticket is paid after, they will be required to pay the new fine.