Teen arrested on murder charge in deadly Henson Drive shooting

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made an arrest in the Tremain Taylor murder case.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old male who will be charged with murder under the Georgia Senate Bill 440.

As News 3 has reported, officers located Tremain Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around in the 400 block of Henson Avenue in the morning hours of August 31.

Taylor later passed away from his injuries at Midtown Medical Center.

The teen arrested will have a Recorder’s Court hearing Friday, November 3 at 9 a.m.

