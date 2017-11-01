Shamar Bedford

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — This week our camera’s went in search of another exceptional teacher and we found one at Eddy Middle School.

She is 8th grade Physical Science teacher Shamar Bedford who accepted the Kinetic Golden Apple award from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Bedford was nominated by Rachel Washington who told us Ms. Bedford has excellent classroom management skills and she also says that Bedford has a positive attitude and holds her students to high standards.

It was a really big day for Ms. Bedford while as our camera’s were rolling, Eddy principal Shermaine Derrick announced that Bedford has also been named the school’s teacher of the year.

