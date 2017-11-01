Rain showers not measuring up to par

The weather forecast will continue to warm-up. We will begin to feel temperatures that will climb into the lower 80s by the weekend. Now with the big match up with Fort Valley State University and Albany State University it has all fans keeping watchful eye to the sky. At this time the surface high pressure will dominate. This set-up will not bode well when it comes to anything well organized. Showers and storms that do pop in the afternoon will only be sporadic. A weak front and overriding moisture is about all we can muster-up in this First Alert Forecast. Readings are going to lift back into the lower eighties.

