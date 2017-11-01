No. 10 Columbus State downs Lander in PBC Quarterfinals

COLUMBUS – The 2017 postseason got off to a fast start for the 10th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team, as the Lady Cougars defeated seventh-seeded Lander 5-0 on Tuesday. The Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal was played at the Walden Soccer Complex.

The Lady Cougars advance to the semifinal round to be played Friday at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga. CSU will take on the winner of Flagler and Young Harris in the second semifinal at 2 p.m.

“We were unselfish and efficient today,” head coach Jay Entlich said. “I have a great staff around me and when our players listen to what they tell them, good things will happen.”

Despite numerous good looks for the Lady Cougars, the match went scoreless through the first 30 minutes.

Columbus State (14-2-0) finally broke through in the 32nd minute as Hugrun Elvarsdottir set up Maddy Peterson for her first of two goals on the afternoon.

The goal would be the only tally of the first half though, even with CSU leading 10-0 in shots at the break. The floodgates opened in the second half however, with the Lady Cougars scoring four goals in a 16-minute span.

Olivia Jarrell started the play on the second score of the afternoon with a deep dribble into the box from the right side. The junior’s cross found Cassandra Wade in front of the net and the senior tapped it home.

Jarrell then found the net herself three minutes later dribbling in from the left side and slotting home a goal into the upper left. With the goal and assist, Jarrell upped her season total to 44 points, breaking the Columbus State single-season mark previously held by Stephanie Parrish and Nicole Corcione.

The goals kept coming in the 67th minute, with CSU tallying twice in 31 seconds. Meghan Cottingham got on the board first off a pass from Wade, and Cottingham then set up Peterson for her second goal of the match to cap the scoring.

Bria Riancho registered her fourth shutout of the season on Tuesday, and third in the last five matches.

