New Month, Old Weather

Columbus has just finished a warm, wet October. The mean temperature for the month of 69.5ºF was 3.0º above the 30-year average, and that included 4 record highs set or tied each day from the 10th to the 13th. Rainfall of 4.62″ as reported at the automated weather station located at the CSG Airport was more than 2 inches above the October average. This total came from only 3 rain events: Tropical Storm Nate on the 7-9th, then a major non-tropical rain system on the 23rd which brought heavy rain of over two inches, and a cold frontal passage on the 28th that left about ¼-inch.

We’re starting November with a return to warm weather, as a west-to-east (zonal) flow pattern aloft will keep frontal systems to the north and west of our area for at least the next 5-7 days. Our weather will become dominated by mild, humid Gulf air which will keep morning lows and daytime highs a good bit above normal for the season.

Our one chance of rain may come on Saturday from an upper level disturbance, but chances will likely amount to no more than 20 percent for a stray shower or two. Otherwise, we’ll have more clouds present the next few days and should remain rain-free.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast