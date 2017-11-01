Mom’s Morning Minute: Infant Vision

Many of us take our eyesight for granted until something goes wrong. That’s when we head to the doctor to have our eyes checked.

When your child is having vision problems, it isn’t always obvious. It’s important to have your child’s vision checked beyond a routine visit to the pediatrician’s office.

Babies communicate their wants and needs in their own way. Whether they’re hungry, tired or just need a diaper change, parents usually seem to know what their baby is saying. One message babies aren’t able to get across to their parents is a problem with their vision. That’s why parents are encouraged to make sure their child is seeing correctly. The American Optometric Association says infants should have a comprehensive baseline eye exam between 6 and 12 months of age.

Babies are undergoing a critical time of visual development during that period. Optometrist Dr. James Deom, “Vision is an integral part of all the milestones the child is reaching. Things like walking and talking and crawling. Vision is an important predecessor to all those things. So things in the early years we would be at risk for is not meeting some of these milestones accurately or at the right time. It might be delayed a little bit.”

Dr. Deom says the optometrist will look to make sure everything is intact, healthy and responding to stimuli. The goal is to make sure vision problems don’t go unnoticed. Dr. Deom tells us what to look for, “If an eye is turned in or out, as opposed to looking straight ahead. If the child is grasping inaccurately for things or are unnecessarily clumsy. If they aren’t responding to faces, faces they should be familiar with and if you take a picture of a child and you see one eye has a white reflection while the other may be black or red, these are things to look for.” He says having your child examined by an optometrist will build on what the pediatrician is doing.

The American Optometric Association is sponsoring a public health program called InfantSEE, where parents of children ages 6 months to one year can get free comprehensive eye exams for their children. Click on this link for visual milestones and a doctor locator for your area.