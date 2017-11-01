MCSO responds to reports of murder and rape suspects out on low bonds

COLUMBUS, Ga.- News Three is investigating reports that murder and rape suspects have been released from jail on low bonds in Muscogee County.

The Sheriff’s Office is providing response.

“We have had several people charged with murder make bond in the past week.”- says Major Joe McCrea with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

He says, Samuel Jones, Jylonda Jones and Tyler Teal are all accused of murder.

McCrea says both Samuel and Jylonda have bonds– with a base amount of 70 thousand dollars.

When it comes to Tyler- who’s also accused of murder…

“Bond amount of 46 thousand.”- says McCrea.

McCrea says there was a recent rape release on a low bond amount.

He says the bond for Rockney Rhodes was set with a base amount of 40 thousand dollars.

McCrea says when it comes to the three murder suspects there are conditions that must be followed outside of the Muscogee County Jail.

“One of the conditions of the bond is that they wear an ankle monitor so that they can be tracked.”- says McCrea.

He says in all three murder cases the bonds were set by Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride.

It was Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters who determined the bond amount in the rape case.

I asked McCRea to explain whether the 70 thousand and some 40 thousand dollar bond amounts were considered low amounts for murder and rape.

“Think the only fair response that I have to that is that a judge in setting a bond has to review the case and the specifics of it to make a determination of what he feels would be an appropriate bond .”- says McCrea.

He has a message for those in the community who may question the judges’ decision to grant bond in the murder and rape cases.

“It’s not that it’s a small price to pay because nothing has been decided in the case yet. Again they have been charged..they have not been convicted.”- says McCrea.