Local police chief honored in Washington D.C.

LaGrange, Ga. — Police Chief Louis Dekmar said LaGrange Police made no attempt to find the people who lynched a young black teenager in 1940. In January, the chief apologized garnering national attention.

The national attention came again Monday when Chief Dekmar was recognized in Washington D.C. by the Anti-Defamation League in Concert Against Hate.

Chief Dekmar was one of four people honored in our nation’s capital this week. The honor comes nearly a year after he made the apology, which he says was needed to help people understand how the past influences the present.

“What really you’re doing is creating an opportunity for a first step,” Chief Dekmar said.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported an armed group of white men took Austin Callaway from the city jail in 1940, drove out to a country road and killed him. They say there was no effort to find or arrest the killers.

“It requires work by those institutions where there’s been a history of misconduct or a history of mistrust,” Chief Dekmar said.

Trust is being gained even by those directly related to Callaway’s murder.

Willie May Callaway is married to James Callaway, the second cousin of Austin Callaway. She spoke to News Three earlier this year about Chief Dekmar’s apology.

“He is about doing the right thing,” May Callaway said. “It gave you a higher respect for him especially in the position that he’s in.”

Dekmar said he’s learned one important lesson since the apology grabbed national headlines.

“In policing, we mistake community relations for community trust,” he said.

One member of the community deeply involved in forming that trust is Curtis Brown Jr., the board secretary for Trust Building Inc.

“We have a set of classes that help give people the skills to have those difficult conversations and the framework to have those difficult conversations,” Brown Jr. said. “That dialogue is what will facilitate solutions and ideas to move forward.”

Chief Dekmar says there are many trust building efforts his department is involved in and he is always open to ideas from the community.