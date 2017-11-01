Ghosts of Spring Villa Park

LEE COUNTY, Ala- The majestic nature of the mansion looms large, an undeniable presence when one turns into the park off Lee Road 148. The architect of the home is Horace King–the man famous for engineering bridges and buildings throughout our area.

Based on the beauty of it alone, there’s no wonder visitors travel from miles around to see it. However, this house is also equally as famous for what mostly goes unseen here: ghosts.

“The legend is almost bigger than the house now because for so long it’s been viewed by the community as haunted,” says Sam Bailey, Director of Opelika Parks and Recreation.

To understand how the house got that reputation—one must understand the legend that sprung from Spring Villa.

The house dates back to 1850, part of the elaborate wealth of plantation owner Penn Yonge. Yonge is said to have been respected in the community, but to have been cruel to slaves forced to work for him. As the story is told, one of those former slaves enacted a final, deadly revenge upon Yonge inside the mansion.

The legend tells it that in 1878, Yonge was stabbed to death, murdered on the spiral staircase. And now in 2017, we’re still talking about it because this place, Spring Villa, is rumored to be one of the most haunted places in our area.

“I’ve heard the stories all through the years. It’s interesting to be out here, especially after the sun goes down. It changes a lot,” says Bailey.

And if anyone would know what’s it like here after the sun goes down it’s Jeff Pokorny who, as manager of the Spring Villa Park and campground, lives here.

“During the day it’s not that bad going in the house. I’ll go in it all day during the day. But at night, it seems like somebody’s watching you. It’s totally different going in there during nighttime than during the day,” says Pokorny.

“I know people personally that if you said to them, ‘Hey, we’re going to run up to Spring Villa and look through the big house,’ they’d say, ‘Oh, I’m not going. No way I’m being a part of that,’” says Bailey.

That’s because some people are convinced that the spirit of Penn Yonge– or others– lingers behind these walls.

“One guy told us that one night he was lying in bed, and a guy wearing a big, big, black coat and a purple hat snatched the covers off of him. So, the covers flew off of him and on to the floor. He shot up immediately and was awake and there was nothing there. But the covers were off of him,” Bailey says.

Hearing the experiences of others is one thing. But both Bailey and Pokorny grew up in the area and spent time at Spring Villa as boys.

Bailey recalls one particularly creepy experience of his own when he was 16-years-old and volunteered to stay at the park overnight when it was between caretakers.

“The big house itself was locked up totally. All the lights were off. As I went to bed that night, the bathroom light in the upstairs was on. And I saw it was on. You can see it from the outside. I thought, ‘That is so strange because I went through the house, locked everything up and turned all the lights off.’ I did not go up there that night and cut it off. I wasn’t going up there by myself. I was the only one in the park. The next day I unlocked, went up there, turned that light off, and relocked up, and the next night it was back on. I can’t explain it. I don’t know what to say. It was. I turned it off the next day. The next night it was back on. And so, I just never turned it off again and never went back in there,” Bailey recounts.

And if that’s not enough to make you a believer– check out the photograph provided to News 3 by Pokorny. He says his son snapped it at the family’s home on the grounds and captured a ghostly image.

“In the picture, we had the door open on the side,” says Pokorny. “You can see her face and everything.”

In Hollywood, there’s a saying, any publicity is good publicity. That certainly seems true for Spring Villa.

Both Bailey and Pokorny say visitors often tell them they learned about Spring Villa’s haunted history on the Internet and just had to come check it out for themselves.

