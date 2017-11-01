Edward Seibold, Auburn’s most notorious killer, up for parole

AUBURN, Ala.- Edward Seibold, the man who killed three women on a September night at an Auburn home back in 1967 is up for parole again.

On the night of Sept. 6, 1967, Seibold went to the Sinclair family house on Gardner Drive looking for one of the Sinclair daughters he wanted a relationship with, but was previously spurned by. He entered the house with shotgun and hatchet in hand. Many call that night, the night Auburn lost its innocence.

Seibold methodically went room to room looking for Cathey Sinclair, but she was able to hide. However, Seibold killed an eight and nine year old girl in the house, wounded the matriarch of the Sinclair family and killed an 18-year-old Sinclair daughter when she did not tell Seibold where Cathey was.

Seibold was eventually found in Miami about a month later. Originally sentenced to death, Seibold was given three life sentences, plus an additional 20 years for assault with intent to murder. Every five years, Seibold comes up for parole.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones called Seibold a cold, calculated killer. He will be in Montgomery next Wednesday for his parole hearing in support of the Sinclair family and to hope that his parole hearing history repeats itself.

“I believe Seibold should never experience the privilege of drawing another free breath in our society because he has no place in society based on the actions that he undertook that night, 50 years ago,” Sheriff Jones said. “He’s been characterized as a monster among other things. Based upon the type of actions he took, the way that he engaged in that conduct and the sheer tragedy of the circumstances. He should certainly be held accountable and be responsible for those actions. As a result, he should never be released in our society.”

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register will also be in attendance for the hearing. He is in agreement that Seibold should stay behind bars.

“The immediate impact would be on that family,” Chief Register said. “There are people that horrific crime that I believe would feel their life would be in jeopardy if he were released. I don’t think they would feel safe again if he’s released from prison. We need to do everything we can to have that family not further victimized by him being out.”

The hearing is set for Nov. 8 in Montgomery.