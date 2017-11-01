Clean Eatz in Columbus offers healthy & affordable food

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Clean Eatz in Columbus is making it easier for health enthusiasts, families and the working mom on the go.
This restaurant offers a variety of healthy, delicious and nutritious meals.
Eating clean doesn’t always have to be expensive; the new restaurant offers a wide variety of items on the menu: wraps, burgers, flat breads, smoothies and even a special menu for kids.
If you don’t have time throughout the week to cook at home Clean Eatz offers pre-packaged meals.
5 meals: $38
10 meals: $68
21 meals: $128
For more information on Clean Eatz click here.