COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is hosting an open house for local veterans, today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event shines light on veteran benefits and other services offered to those who have served our country.

The two offices located in the Columbus area are:

1310 13th Ave.

Columbus, GA 31901

Fort Benning

6635 Bass Rd.

Fort Benning, GA 31905

For more information click here.