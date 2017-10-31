Trick-or-treat events across the Valley

WRBL Staff Published:
Credit: Aotaro / Flickr Commons

Hills and Dales

  • 1916 Hills and Dales Dr, LaGrange, GA
  • 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Halloween tradition dating back to the 1950s.

Canaan Baptist Church

  • 2835 Branton Woods Drive off Forest Road in Columbus
  • 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Games, prizes and a super hero costume contest

Lamns International Funeral Home

  • 3398 Buena Vista Road #28 in Columbus
  • 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Moonwalk, games, carriage rides, full size candy bars, refreshments and more

Robert Wright, Jr. Health Science Center

  • 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Fun, food and games.
  • Classic cars trunk or treat

Crawl the Hall

  • Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center
  • Begins at 1:30 p.m.

