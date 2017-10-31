Trick-or-treat events across the Valley

Hills and Dales
- 1916 Hills and Dales Dr, LaGrange, GA
- 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Halloween tradition dating back to the 1950s.
Canaan Baptist Church
- 2835 Branton Woods Drive off Forest Road in Columbus
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Games, prizes and a super hero costume contest
Lamns International Funeral Home
- 3398 Buena Vista Road #28 in Columbus
- 5 to 9 p.m.
- Moonwalk, games, carriage rides, full size candy bars, refreshments and more
Robert Wright, Jr. Health Science Center
- 5 to 7 p.m.
- Fun, food and games.
- Classic cars trunk or treat
Crawl the Hall
- Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center
- Begins at 1:30 p.m.