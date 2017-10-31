Pleasant Halloween; Warming Trend

The weather this Halloween will be almost perfect for trick-or-treaters and other partiers. Temperatures will fall through the 60s through much of the evening and clear skies will accompany the mild temperatures. It should be a bit more comfortable tonight compared to a year ago, when Columbus reached 88ºF and broke the record high for Halloween.

High pressure continues to bring fair weather to Georgia and Alabama despite the presence of a cold front just to the north which has little in the way of weather associated with it. The front will not make it to Columbus, so we will continue to experience warmer highs and lows even with an increase in clouds beginning Wednesday.

The trend toward warmer than normal temperatures will last through the week, and we’re not expecting any rain other than a slight chance for a shower Friday and Saturday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast