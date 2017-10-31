November weather kicks off mild

Readings are the story when it comes to this First Alert Forecast. Temperatures will maintain in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Then these readings will peak into the lower 80s by Saturday. The persistent ridge and the active jet stream will be redirected west and north of the region. West to east track, with a front racing across our ridge of high pressure will weaken, when it drifts across the region Saturday. This will be enough energy at this time to bring a sporadic pop-up shower or storm.

