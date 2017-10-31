Corrections officials investigate apparent inmate suicide

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials are investigating what they say is an apparent suicide at a Georgia prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release Monday that inmate James Wheeler was found unresponsive in his cell at Wilcox State Prison at 5:25 a.m. Sunday. The department says medical staff tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

The Wilcox County coroner pronounced Wheeler dead at 7:50 a.m.

Following standard procedure, corrections officials are investigating the death.

Wheeler was sentenced to prison in 2001 for armed robbery and theft by receiving stolen property in Hall County.

