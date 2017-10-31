Budgeting your Halloween candy calories

Consumer Reports Published: Updated:

CONSUMER REPORTS — Whether you’re doling it out or your kids are bringing it home – you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween.

Here’s what 100 calories of your favorites measure out to:

  • 4.5 Hershey’s Kisses
  • 2.86 Kit Kat Snack Size Logs
  • 2 Twix Minis
  • 91% Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Snack
  • 25 Skittles
  • 5 Original Starbursts
  • 13.6 Brach’s Candy Corn

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.

