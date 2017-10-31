Amazon will open 4th distribution center in Georgia

Associated Press Published:
(CBSN)

ATLANTA (AP) — Amazon will open a fourth warehouse and distribution hub in Georgia, creating more than 500 jobs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Gov. Nathan Deal announced in a statement Tuesday the e-commerce company will open a new “fulfillment center” in Macon.

The facility joins three similar ones in metro Atlanta, and will total 1 million square feet (93,000 square meters) of leased facilities.

Amazon’s vice president of North America customer fulfillment, Sanjay Shah, says the jobs will come with competitive pay and benefits.

Deal says suppliers can reach 80 percent of the U.S. population from Georgia in a two-day truck drive or two-hour flight.

The statement didn’t provide a timeline for the facility’s opening.

Georgia has also entered a bid for the site of Amazon’s second headquarters, expected to bring 50,000 jobs.

