Woman killed after young boy’s suicide attempt off Virginia overpass

FAIRFAX, Va. (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon in Fairfax County. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the boy landed on a Ford Escape and the impact incapacitated the vehicle’s driver. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports.

Geller says the driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Marisa W. Harris of Olney, Maryland, died at the scene. Harris’ family said her boyfriend, who was in the passenger’s seat, took control of the car and steered it off of the interstate, WUSA-TV reports.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

WUSA-TV reports that Harris was studying mental health counseling in a graduate program at Marymount University. Harris’ mother called the tragedy “ironic,” saying the 12-year-old boy who killed her is someone her daughter would have helped.

Mom sent this photo of 22yo Marisa Harris. Says Harris was in Marymount U's grad program & wanted to help kids like the 12yo involved @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/CNW7cO08Mv — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

Just heartbreaking. I talked to mom, who was incredibly kind. Told me Marisa wanted to help kids like this 12yo. https://t.co/4ykXu92oiQ — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017