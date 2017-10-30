Pleasant for Halloween then warming up.

Cold weather is here with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. This afternoon will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the upper 60s. Halloween starts off chilly in the lower 40s but warms to the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon – making it a pleasant, sunny afternoon. Tuesday night will be clear, cool & rain-free – making it great for trick-or-treating! Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by 7 p.m. edt and lower 60s by 9 p.m. edt Tuesday night.

Temperatures warm up for Wednesday and feel more seasonable with a more mild (but still chilly) morning in the upper 40s wtih the afternoon in the mid 70s. A cold front will stall out to our north which will bring a few more clouds, but not any rain.

We’ll stay sunny and clear of any showers through the rest of the week with temperatures and humidity on the rise. Morning lows warm to the upper 50s by Friday with afternoons near 80°F through the weekend.