Pilot injured after small plane makes emergency landing in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY, GA (WGCL/AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane made an emergency landing in a motorsports park in a rural Georgia area.

News 3 sister station WGCL reports the Dawsonville Fire Department responded to the Atlanta Motorsports Park off Highway 53 around 8:30 a.m. The department says the small plane was flying out of Gainesville around 8:30 a.m. when it experienced mechanical issues and was forced to land.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane when it went down. He is hospitalized at North East Georgia Medical Center and is listed in serious but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.