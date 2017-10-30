No trick in this forecast, just a treat

We are setting-up to become more zonal in this First Alert Forecast. This zonal pattern is more of an east to west jet stream cutting across the mid section of the country. Colder air is separated to the northern half, while warmer air will be to the south. The front is draped between these two air masses and will have a tough time making it this far south. In our forecast all the latest MOS including the RPM has the front tilted towards our west or around the western side of the circulation of high pressure. The rain showers will be redirected towards the west and will not provide us without any significant rain.

